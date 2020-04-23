Mel Eves hails Wolves effort during coronavirus pandemic

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and his players are still being paid in full, as are the off-field staff.

A six-figure donation was recently made to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to help them cope with the outbreak, too.

And Eves, who scored 44 times in 180 games for Wolves through the 1970s and 80s, said: “Wolves have been exemplary through it all.

“Conor Coady has spoken very well, and the club, Nuno and everyone have managed it very well.

“Wolves is a special club, right up there as a career highlight for any player, so former players have been chipping in as well – there are dozens and dozens doing their bit.

“It’s been a real show of solidarity – a one-club city coming together.”

Club owners Fosun have supplied thousands of masks for health workers in the city, and they will only change their approach on pay for club staff if essential to Wolves’ future.

And Eves added: “Fosun have said they have got a project at Wolves, and everything they are doing is in line with that.

Advertising

“Everything fits very well with what they’ve said they would do from the off, so that is something supporters should be really pleased about.

"They’ve been true to their word. What they’re doing off the pitch, with something nobody could have seen coming, they are acting in a way that makes you very proud.”

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey linking Wolves with a move for goalkeeper Loris Karius – currently on loan at Besiktas, from Liverpool – are wide of the mark.

It had been stated that the club wanted the German for next season, but he is not on their radar.