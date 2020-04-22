Wolves players and staff staying on full wages

As the coronavirus crisis continues and the UK remains in lockdown, some Premier League clubs – including Sheffield United, whose players yesterday agreed to defer some of their wages and bonuses for the rest of the year – have had to take action.

Southampton and West Ham have also had players defer their salaries, while Watford are reportedly set to agree wage deferrals with their squad and Arsenal have confirmed their players are taking a 12.5 per cent pay cut.

Wolves, though, are continuing to pay Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad in full.

No off-field staff have been placed on furlough either.

And a review will only happen if the club finds itself in significant financial trouble.

Wolves are committed to helping as much as they can during these difficult times, with Nuno, his backroom team and players having recently donated a six-figure sum to the Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

Another fund set up by former players, which is also open to fans, has raised more than £27,000 for New Cross Hospital so far.

Club owners Fosun have also made a wide range of donations – in the city and beyond.

They donated 4,000 protective masks to be used by frontline care workers in Wolverhampton while 12 tons of supplies were flown into the Portuguese city of Lisbon.

Wolves’ players made a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund – set up to help the NHS.

Nuno and midfielder Ruben Neves have also made separate donations to hospitals in Portugal, providing equipment to help them treat more patients.