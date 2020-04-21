Wolves' John Ruddy: We must find a way to finish season

Football has been suspended for more than a month now because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Premier League have been discussing different ideas as to how to see the campaign through.

Playing games behind closed doors seems inevitable should action resume and Ruddy, with Wolves sixth in the top-flight table with nine games left, said: “I think the season has to finish, (otherwise) there are too many permutations that will make it extremely difficult to try to roll into the new season.

“I think the only way you can have a smooth transition into the new season is by finishing this one.

“That has to happen as soon as possible, but also as safe as possible.

“We’re all well aware that if and when the season does restart, it’s going to be behind closed doors.

“The start of next season may even be behind closed doors, but these are slight indifferences that in actual fact make a huge difference to being able to get back to some sort of normality, making sure football with fans is as safe an environment as can be when we get back to normal.”

Wolves also have the Europa League – currently in the last 16, having started the journey last July – to think about.

The final is now said to have been provisionally scheduled for August 26, while Uefa are set to meet again on Thursday via conference call to discuss the competition further.

Ultimately, though, Wolves’ players do not know when they are going to be able to train together again at Compton and be playing matches once more.

Also unclear is the long-term future of Ruddy, whose contract is set to expire in the next couple of months.

It has been reported in Turkey that Besiktas are monitoring the situation closely and could make a move for the 33-year-old if he does not renew at Molineux.

Ruddy played against the side from Istanbul when Wolves beat them 4-0 in the final Europa Group K game at Molineux in December.

For now though, the focus for the shot-stopper is keeping fit from home.

And he insists you have to be careful to find the right balance when left to your own devices.

“I’m doing something every day, whether that be a strength programme that the club has sent me, or a fitness programme,” said Ruddy.

“It’s trying to find that right balance between not overloading yourself, so when we do go back, we’re not going back tired, but we’re going back ready to peak and top ourselves up.

“It’s finding the right balance, but the sports science department at Wolves is second to none in my opinion, so we have no doubts as players, we trust in them and what they’re sending us.

“From my point of view, my son’s 12 and he wants to be a goalkeeper, so I’m knocking about in the garden with him a little bit, getting him to serve me some balls, but he’s got a bad knee so he’s out for a couple of weeks.”

Team-mate Matt Doherty has previously said training from home is a massive test of mental resilience.

Giving more details on the experience from a keeper’s point of view, Ruddy added: “Keeping fit in one aspect is fairly straightforward but to keep yourself fit in terms of being ready to go back and train and play is very different.

“There’s only so much running and spinning you can do.

“I’m fortunate enough that I’ve got a spin bike and treadmill, and a few weights that I can chuck about at home.

“From that aspect, a goalkeeper’s point of view, it’s based more on the dynamic aspect – biometrics, jumps, explosiveness and stuff like that.

“I can go outside and jump around the garden, look like an idiot, so I’m not too bad.

“Players generally these days have superb fitness levels and club sports science departments are more than good enough to top themselves up, ready to go back as and when.”