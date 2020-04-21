Max Kilman getting so much help from Wolves boss Nuno

The 22-year-old has become a proper part of the senior fold this term, playing twice in the top flight and five times in the Europa League.

Nuno has previously hailed the young centre-back as ‘incredible’, and Kilman said on the Wolves chief: “He has been great, to be honest.

“When I came in a year-and-a-half ago and had just moved into the first-team dressing room, he told me that there was still a lot of work that needed to be done.

“I completely agreed with him, so I had to get stronger, get fitter and become more mobile.

“It was about suiting the pace of the game that we play in, so I think he has been great along with his staff.

“They have all helped me so much and are still constantly helping me.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to improve, and I’m happy to take on the challenge, knowing I’ve got such a good team behind me – helping me out.”

Kilman and his team-mates are waiting to find out when they can start training together as a group again and get back to playing games, with football still suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic

Advertising

Getting the season finished is the aim of the Premier League – and Kilman is determined to see it out, even though playing behind closed doors appears inevitable if the term does resume.

“Everyone would like the season to be finished, even if it’s behind closed doors,” he said.

“It would be weird as the game we played against Olympiacos was behind closed doors, and it was a very weird experience.

“It felt like it was a training game at some points.

Advertising

“It would be very different, especially being a Premier League game, but I think everyone wants to finish the season.”

Kilman is also desperate to resume the Europa campaign, which he has vastly enjoyed being a part of.

“It’s been great. Comparing the league to the Europa League, it’s different,” he added.

“You’re playing teams on a Thursday and they may have a game on the Sunday, so it’s a bit more tactical and very different to the Premier League games I’ve played.

“It’s different, but it’s still high quality. It’s a different kind of test.”