Wolves flashback: Ten goals and four pitch invasions – what a day!

And Wolves v Rotherham from 2014, a crazy 10-goal thriller, definitely goes down as one of those. It was utterly bonkers.

Saturday – as well as being 60 years since Wolves reached 100 goals for a third consecutive season – marked six years since Kenny Jackett’s side triumphed 6-4 over the Millers at a sun-bathed Molineux, taking another step towards League One glory.

The game had it all – an absolute screamer, two hat-tricks and even four pitch invasions. Jackett rightly remarked afterwards: “It was a great game – you can’t say it was anything but entertaining.”

Visiting Molineux was seen as the big day out by many of the opposition during that 2013/14 season, and Rotherham were no different – catching the hosts off guard early on.

They took the lead when Kieran Agard’s glancing header went beyond the fingertips of Carl Ikeme.

Wolves, though, did not take long to respond – levelling just seven minutes later. Bakary Sako played the ball across goal and, typically, Nouha Dicko was there to poke it home from close range.

The Frenchman continued to be ruthless in front of goal, too, slotting past Adam Collin after a defence-splitting through-ball from Sam Ricketts.

Wolves extended their lead before the break thanks to remarkable work from Scott Golbourne, driving at the heart of the Millers defence and coming up with a deft pass to Dave Edwards, who was able to finish first-time.

But if they thought they had secured the three points, they had another thing coming.

Rotherham piled on the pressure at the start of the second period and pulled one back as Agard got on the scoresheet again, squeezing the ball into the far corner through a crowd of old golwd shirts.

Dicko completed his hat-trick for Wolves, steering home Edwards’ cross, before the Millers levelled things up with two quick-fire strikes. Joe Skarz got between Danny Batth and the sliding Ricketts to volley in James Tavernier’s cross, and Agard deflected home Tavernier’s shot to send Ikeme the wrong way to level and seal his treble.

With both teams going end to end in the final minutes, it was Wolves who finally prevailed as Ricketts curled a cracker beyond Collin from 25 yards – with fans sprinting on to the pitch from the South Bank.

Michael Jacobs hit a shot into the side netting – sparking another invasion – and then Kevin McDonald completed the scoring in the seventh minute of added-on time – met with the third invasion – before the final whistle was blown – the fourth invasion.

Rotherham gaffer Steve Evans added: “What a fantastic advert for League One football.”

This was a day where everyone truly got their money’s worth.