Man City star Ilkay Gundogan eyes Wolves' goal king Raul Jimenez

The Mexico forward has been a sensation this season, netting 22 goals in 44 games in all competitions before football was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports in Spain last month suggested that Real Madrid had identified him as a summer target and now Gundogan also has heaped praise on the 28-year-old.

“For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball.

“I can imagine him playing with us.”

Ilkay Gundogan, centre, playing for Manchester City in October

In his two season with Wolves, initially on loan before making it permanent last summer, Jimenez has proven to be one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers.

Several clubs have been linked with him and Gundogan has likened him to Bayern Munch talent Robert Lewandowski.

“Maybe (he’s) not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of Lewandowski because I’ve played with him,” he added.

Advertising

“In terms of style I think there is still a lot of potential. It’s so difficult to predict but I think (Jimenez) would get a chance in every single top-six team and there’s a good possibility he could do well.”

Last month, Jimenez outlined his commitment to Wolves, however, insisting that Champions League football is not a deal breaker for him.

“I have a contract with Wolves until 2023,” he said. I don’t need to qualify for the Champions League to know I want to stay here. We have done great things as a team: we have qualified for the Europa League and now we are within reach of qualification for the Champions League.”