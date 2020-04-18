Steve Bull: Don't envy Wolves lads training from home

Keeping in shape when you are left to your own devices is difficult – trust me.

I remember at the start of my career, we used to have eight weeks off in the summer and you would just spend the whole time eating and drinking whatever you wanted.

Then, you would come back for the start of pre-season and be a stone heavier!

You would have to work really hard to burn the fat off and get back in proper shape.

Fortunately, as my career went on, I got better with coping with those breaks.

The players are proper athletes these days, too. They all have individual programmes and wear trackers, so if they are slacking at all, the medical team will know about it.

They can’t do what I did early on in my career now.

Still, it is a frustrating time for all of us and I am sure Nuno’s players will be climbing the walls, desperate to know when they can get back together on the training pitch at Compton, and then playing games.

It would be lovely to have a date in sight, but it is just not possible at the moment.

A lot of ideas have been mooted as to what could be done with the rest of the season – neutral venues is one idea that has been floated about, promoting Leeds and Albion and making it a 22-team Premier League is another.

Like many, though, I do not really know what the answer is. We have just got to get through these next three weeks and, hopefully, we will emerge from them in a healthier position.

We have all got to try to remain positive – and those banners with inspirational Nuno quotes that have been put around town help.

One of them is ‘together we are stronger’ and that definitely rings true. Even though we can’t see each other, we have to carry on looking out for each other.

We have been dropping off more supplies, via the foundation, to hospitals this week – masks, gloves, lip balms, energy bars, bottled water – and anything you can do to help, however small it may seem, will make a difference. Thank you to everyone who has helped us. Stay safe everyone.