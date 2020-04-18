Indoor spell set Wolves defender Max Kilman on his way to the top

The 22-year-old is the only international futsal player to appear in the Premier League, having enjoyed a rapid rise since arriving at Molineux from non-league Maidenhead United in 2018.

And he has now explained how he got into in the small-sided indoor game, playing 25 times for England, before his days in gold and black – and how that background has benefited him at Wolves.

“I was playing futsal on the side because I wasn’t playing full-time football,” said Kilman.

“At Maidenhead it was part-time, and the season before at Marlow was part-time, so I had time to do other stuff and I wanted to work hard as I wasn’t playing where I wanted to, in a professional set-up.

“I had to keep on top of extra training and do a bit myself, and I thought futsal was good for that.

“I didn’t expect it to go as far as it did.

“Playing for England, but obviously I’m grateful for that – playing for your country is an honour.

“I was trying to do both and it was a bit hard, to be honest, but now I’m with Wolves – the first club where it’s been a full-time set-up, training every day.

“This is what I always wanted to do as a young boy.”

Futsal originates from South America in the 1930s and has been hailed as a massive help by some of the most gifted footballers we have seen over the past couple of decades.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both said it played a crucial role in their development as top professionals.

Brazilian stars Neymar, Ronaldinho and Philippe Coutinho have all spoken of their time spent playing futsal as youngsters as well.

Kilman, being a defender and not an attacker full of flair, differs from all of them.

Being comfortable on the ball is a crucial trait for any defender looking to succeed in the top flight these days, though.

And having played three times for Wolves in the league so far, he admits futsal – put on hiatus when he joined Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, of course – has given him an edge in that regard.

“It’s me helped me become more comfortable on the ball,” added Kilman.

“Futsal is really tight and you are always under pressure, so it has helped me be a lot more aware and improved my understanding of the game.

“My decision-making has been quicker, so I think it has helped me a lot in those areas.”