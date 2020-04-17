Wolves’ top five goals of the season – so far

Rising to sixth in the Premier League and getting into the last 16 of the Europa League, there have been some incredible goals along the way.

Here’s Joe Edwards' top five.

5 Ruben Neves v Manchester United

INCREDIBLE Neves goal v Manchester United | Every Angle

It was inevitable the Portuguese wizard would find his way on this list – and he makes it twice!

No stranger to a long-range scorcher, he took centre stage again as Wolves drew with United at Molineux – back in August. Anthony Martial had put the visitors ahead with a fairly emphatic finish, but the equaliser from Ruben Neves blew it out of the water.

Midfield partner Joao Moutinho picked him out on the edge of the box, and the rest was absolutely beautiful.

Neves took a touch to set himself before his curling effort rattled the underside of the bar on its way into the back of the net.

There is something just so aesthetically pleasing about a ball hitting the woodwork before going in. What a lovely, lovely goal!

4 Ruben Neves v Espanyol

RUBEN NEVES DOES IT AGAIN!! Ruben Neves v RCD Espanyol | Every angle

Neves added another cracker to his catalogue of sensational goals.

This one came in the Europa League as Wolves trounced Espanyol 4-0 in the last-32 first-leg at Molineux and, while Diogo Jota bagged a hat-trick, produced the loudest roar on a wonderful night. With shades of his miraculous goal against Derby in the Championship, Neves controlled the ball with his chest and unleashed an unstoppable volley beyond a stunned Andres Prieto. Another work of art from the 23-year-old, although he would later go on to say it was only his fourth-best goal in Wolves colours – considering the Derby one his best, and goals against Sheffield United and Wednesday respectively second and third.

Still, it is the best he has scored so far this term.

3 Matt Doherty v Manchester City

Jimenez to Doc on repeat! Every angle of Matt Doherty's last-minute winner against Man City

Coming back from 2-0 down to beat the Premier League champions, this was another remarkable night under the lights at Molineux. And the fightback was completed by an audacious goal from Wolves’ wing-back wonder, Matt Doherty.

Often one to go on an adventurous run down the right flank, the Irishman displayed calmness in spades – stroking the ball past Ederson as good as any striker in the world could. The whole thing was brilliant. Doherty cut inside and passed the ball into the feet of Raul Jimenez, who played it back with such a cheeky back-heel. Doherty then proceeded to put Nicolas Otamendi on his backside before slotting the ball into the bottom corner, with his weaker left foot nonetheless, to complete the doubler over Pep Guardiola’s charges.

2 Raul Jimenez v Tottenham

DOHERTY, JOTA & JIMENEZ! Wolves comeback to win at Spurs | Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Wolves | Highlights

There are a fair few similarities between this astonishing goal from the Mexican and the one from Doherty – both were to seal superb 3-2 victories, both were finishes of the highest order, and both saw a defender left on the ground. This from Jimenez was masterful. Jota, always such a relentless and skilled dribbler, picked the ball up from deep and once he was on his way, nobody could stop him. The Portuguese then looked up and picked out fellow forward Jimenez, whose presence of mind was exceptional. On his stronger right foot, Wolves’ 22-goal top scorer could have easily put his laces through it. Instead, he dropped his shoulder, worked the ball onto his left – Japhet Tanganga tumbling to the deck – and whipped it into the top corner. It was a mind-blowing goal that proved Jimenez is one of the best strikers around.

1 Adama Traore v Manchester City

Traore's first goal v Manchester City | Every Angle

Which one? I hear you ask. Well, both of Traore’s goals on the counter-attack at the Etihad were magnificent – but for me, at least, the first one is the most special. You will not get a better example of an away-day masterclass than this. The game-plan was executed to utter perfection. Wolves rode their luck at times until Traore, who had earlier kept Raheem Sterling quiet with some solid defending at right-wing-back, dealt City two sucker-punches at lightning speed.

The second was pretty similar to the first – Jimenez the provider, Traore the cool head in front of goal. But the one which broke the deadlock just had that sprinkling of magic.

Jimenez weaved his way past Otamendi and played it to Traore with the outside of his right boot. Then, the Spaniard – with Ederson racing off his line in a bid to close down the angle – nonchalantly passed the ball beyond the Brazilian.

For so long, Wolves fans had been crying out for end product from Traore and this was a clear showing of his dramatic improvement in the final third. A goal that will live long in the memories of Wolves supporters far and wide.