Advertising
E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 154 - Snog, Marry, Avoid?
Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards return for this special mailbag show for the fans.
The duo chat lockdown snacks and answer all of your weird and wonderful questions in an extended episode.
Joe chats with Max Kilman about his rapid rise to the Premier League and there's plenty of speculation about a potential season restart.
There's a few dilemmas for Nathan - but can he find the right answers?
All this and much much more!
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment