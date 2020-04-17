Menu

E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 154 - Snog, Marry, Avoid?

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards return for this special mailbag show for the fans.

The duo chat lockdown snacks and answer all of your weird and wonderful questions in an extended episode.

Joe chats with Max Kilman about his rapid rise to the Premier League and there's plenty of speculation about a potential season restart.

There's a few dilemmas for Nathan - but can he find the right answers?

All this and much much more!

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@NathanJudah

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

