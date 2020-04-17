Conor Coady: I owe an awful lot to Wolves and Nuno

Coady's transformation from a midfielder to a defender has been one of the big success stories since the Portuguese's arrival in 2017.

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian is currently on 102 consecutive full league games for Wolves and, on Sky Sports, said on becoming a constant Premier League presence: "I've found myself at a fantastic club, where I've been lucky enough that a manager has come in like he has and obviously helped me and pushed me on.

"It's a big thing when a manager comes in, you don't know whether they are going to like you or not – especially with the manager coming into our club at the time, having managed in the Champions League.

"It was important I learned as much as possible from him, and I made that decision quite early that I wanted to improve.

"That was a massive part of it. I owe a lot to Wolves as they have been brilliant to me over the years.

"I have played a lot of games and the faith they have shown in me, trying to improve me and make me better, I owe an awful lot to them. I was lucky the manager that came in wanted to improve me."

Coady's consistency has seen him touted for an England call-up by some.

On whether a Three Lions cap is on his mind, he added: "It's always in your head as to how amazing it would be. It would be incredible.

"But do I ever really think about getting into the squad? No. I'm quite realistic as to where I am and just focus on the situation I'm in.

"I focus on Wolves as much as possible, to try to improve and get better. I would never put pressure on myself."

Meanwhile, Uefa are set to meet again next Thursday to discuss the Europa League among other topics.

Wolves are in the last 16 of the competition and the final is now said to have been provisionally scheduled for August 26.