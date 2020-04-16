Matt Murray hails Wolves' John Ruddy

Ruddy's contract is due to expire at the end of June, with the 33-year-old having made 60 appearances for the club between the sticks.

His deal could be temporarily extended as football chiefs aim to get the season back under way after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former shot-stopper Murray, though, admits he would probably seek out a new challenge for next campaign if he was in Ruddy's shoes.

"I think John has been a really good servant to the club, and he's a really good guy. People like him will always do their bit," said Murray, who played 100 times for Wolves.

"If I was him, would I want to stay? I'd probably say 'I have had a wicked time, but I'm going to try and play'.

"It's a short career, and he's more than good enough to play at a very good level – Premier League, top of the Championship, or maybe even a Celtic.

"I'd be looking at that if I was him, or maybe somewhere a bit closer to home.

"That would just be me. If Wolves can convince him to stay, though, you won't get a better No.2 out there."

Advertising

Ruddy joined Wolves after his release from Norwich – amid Carl Ikeme being diagnosed with leukaemia, which he has since recovered from – and kept 24 clean sheets as Wolves won the Championship.

In the top flight, though, Rui Patricio has been the No.1 keeper and Ruddy second choice.

"John came into the team in very difficult circumstances, with Carl's illness," added Murray.

"Replacing a fans' favourite in those circumstances was very difficult, but John was very humble, very respectful and just got about his work.

Advertising

"He was excellent. He got the golden glove and I was delighted for him, having that iconic moment at Cardiff with the penalty save and penalty miss – I don't think we'll see drama like that again.

"He didn't sulk when Patricio came in either. That was difficult, but I know for a fact he's a very big part of the dressing room, a big character. He's just a good guy who helps the young goalies.

"And you saw in the run to the FA Cup semis, he was excellent. Any game this season as well, he's been brilliant."