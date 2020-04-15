Wolves quartet involved in generous Portugal donation

The quartet and the rest of the Portugal squad are giving up 50 per cent of their bonus for qualifying for the Euros.

And the money will go to a fund created by the Portugal Football Federation for ‘players from non-professional competition clubs’.

It comes after Moutinho, Patricio, Neves and Jota were all involved in a six-figure donation from Wolves’ players and coaching team to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

They all put money into the #PlayersTogether fund too, while Neves has also donated £30,000 worth of medical equipment to a Portuguese hospital.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who came up with the idea to help those at the grassroots level in Portugal.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva told Bleacher Report: “He was the one, two or three days ago, that gave us the idea to donate our bonus.

“So we qualified to the 2020 Euros, which now is in 2021.

“And he gave us the idea let’s donate part of our bonus, so I think our national team, our players will donate 50 percent of our qualifying bonus.”

Advertising

A statement from the Portugal Football Federation added: “In this spirit of camaraderie between professional and non-professional football, we have decided, as a team, to give up part of our Euro 2020 qualification prize money.

“We have also decided, because we have not forgotten our own paths and all those who have generously helped us to make progress in our careers, that these amounts will be added to the support fund already created by the FPF (Portuguese federation) aimed mainly at players from non-professional competition clubs.”

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, last week, made a donation with Ronaldo and super-agent Jorge Mendes to a Portuguese hospital, too.

Another fund, set up by former Wolves players for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, has raised more than £25,000 in less than a week.

Supporters can join in by visiting justgiving.com and searching ‘former Wolves players’.