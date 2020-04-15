Wolves defender Max Kilman keen to kick on again

The 22-year-old centre-half has enjoyed a remarkable rise from non-league to the Europa League within a couple of years.

Now doing sessions from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he is focused on returning in as good a shape as possible and keeping up the momentum.

Kilman told the Express & Star: “I feel like this year has been very good for me.

“I feel like I’ve kind of hit a bit of momentum.

“It’s a bit annoying all of this has happened, but I want to come back as strong as I was and do as well as possible.

“Training with the players in this team, they’re all very good players that have achieved so much in their careers.

“Adapting to that was tough, but I think it’s been very good, and then when I’ve played the games it hasn’t been as tough as it should’ve been.

“The intensity is high and the quality on the ball is unbelievable, so it’s been tough – but it’s paid off. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Advertising

Kilman has played twice in the Premier League for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this term, with the majority of his appearances coming in the Europa.

He has played five full games in the competition, with Wolves currently midway through a last-16 double-header with Olympiacos – the first leg ending 1-1 behind closed doors in Greece, days before football was suspended because of the virus.

Kilman & Co are eagerly awaiting news on when they can return to action as they all work from home.

On how he has found training alone after usually being part of such high-intensity sessions with the rest of the squad at Compton, Kilman added: “It’s a test.

Advertising

“We still don’t know when we’re back – we don’t know the date.

“Sometimes you wake up and feel like do ‘I need to work a bit harder today because I might be coming back soon’ – to come back strong and fit to finish the season?

“Or do you think ‘OK, let’s use this time to recover a little bit’ – so it’s very tough mentally.

“But you have to do it. For me, I need to train as I always have to be at my best.

“If I don’t train for a couple of days, I feel unfit, a bit tired and sluggish.

“It’s important to keep on top of those sessions from home.”