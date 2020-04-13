Matt Doherty's pride at golden Wolves decade

The 28-year-old wing-back joined Wolves in the summer of 2010, from Irish side Bohemians, for a bargain £75,000.

And having played under eight different managers, Doherty made it 250 league appearances for Wolves – and got on the scoresheet – as they won 3-2 at Tottenham in March.

On reaching that milestone, he told the Express & Star: “It’ll be a lot less if the season doesn’t get finished – I’ll be back down to 210 or something like that.

“But I’ve been at Wolves my whole life, really, survived everything that’s gone on for nine and a half years.

“Obviously I’m proud of that, it gives me a great sense of achievement.

“I’m doing something right if all these managers are coming in and I’m still a part of the squad, and not only part of it but playing the majority of the games.

“That fills me with pride. I love being with Wolves. It’s all I’ve known, and I want to get back out there as soon as I can, wearing the jersey at Molineux.”

Arguably more important to Wolves than he ever has been, having made 39 appearances and scored seven goals this campaign, Doherty could well be on course to have a testimonial match.

But when asked who he would want it to be against, he was unsure.

After all, apart from having loan spells at Hibernian and Bury in 2011/12 and 2012/13 respectively, Doherty has spent the whole of his senior career at Molineux – going from the Premier League, down to the Championship, down again to League One, back up to the Championship for four seasons, and now being in his second season back in the top flight.

But the modest wing-back laughed off talk of a showpiece testimonial just yet.

“I think I’d rather go down the local cricket club and play a bit of that to be honest, get a few of the lads down – get Will Norris behind the stumps, he’s terrible,” joked Doherty.

“I don’t know who I’d want to play against (in a testimonial) as I’ve never thought of it.

“It could be Bohemians, where I started, but I don’t think anybody would come.

“Maybe we’ll just leave that to the side and cross that bridge when we come to it.”