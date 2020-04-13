A golden milestone as Matt Doherty passes 250 games

And here, we take a look back at some of the Irishman’s significant milestones along the way.

First league game

Brought into the club in the summer of 2010, Doherty made one start in the FA Cup and two in the League Cup before having quite the introduction to league football.

Aged 19, he came on at the start of the second half, in the top flight, at Liverpool.

Anfield, especially with the Reds 2-0 up at the time, must have been an incredibly daunting place for Doherty to be making his first Premier League steps, but he managed to steady the ship somewhat for Wolves.

Steven Fletcher, who entered the fray alongside him, pulled a goal back for Mick McCarthy’s men, who were able to consider themselves unfortunate not to get something from the game in the end.

First league goal

Doherty had to wait a while before appearing again in the league for Wolves, as he ended the 2011/12 term at Hibernian and began 2012/13 at Bury.

He finally returned to the Wolves fold on February 24, 2013, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat against Cardiff.

His first league start then came as Dean Saunders’ side drew 1-1 with Watford, and Doherty’s first league goal arrived soon after at Nottingham Forest – a looping header from a Bakary Sako cross.

Wolves, though, lost 3-1 on their way to getting relegated to League One.

Strike of the season

By the time 2015/16 had come and gone, Doherty had managed to establish himself as a regular starter – and a consistent performer.

Spending a lot of the term under Kenny Jackett at left-back, despite being naturally right-sided, he turned plenty of heads and earned his first Ireland call-up.

The highlight of it all was an incredible strike against Fulham, beating them 3-2 on January 12, 2016.

Doherty thumped it in, without taking a touch to set himself, from 35 yards out and later clinched the club’s goal of the season gong, as well as both the fans’ and players’ player of the year awards.

“I’m very proud and a bit shocked – it feels pretty good,” he said.

“This will give me more confidence. I’m confident anyway but this can only help going forward.”

250 not out

Yes, it was not long ago, but given the fact football is currently suspended, it is worth going over Doherty’s 250th league game again.

Wolves performed poorly early on against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham but Doherty – an Arsenal fan growing up – got himself a goal, and an assist for Diogo Jota, as Spurs ended up being put to the sword. Here’s to many more memorable Doherty moments.