Steve Bull: Wolves lot are making us feel so proud

These lads are not playing football at the moment, of course, but they are still making us proud.

Donating a six-figure sum to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, and all getting on board with the #PlayersTogether scheme, I think it is absolutely tremendous.

We could all shut our doors and forget about everything, but these players are doing their bit to help those working so bravely in our hospitals.

This squad sticks together on the pitch, and they stick together off it as well.

Matt Doherty has said that team spirit is very much still there, and they have shown it by all coming together to make a big difference.

Those are not the only donations that have been going on either.

Nuno has joined up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes to help out a Portuguese hospital with a collective donation, Fosun have donated 4,000 masks to the council, and former players and managers from Wolves are raising funds for the Trust.

We have made a donation of £3,000 to Compton Care via the Steve Bull Foundation and £6,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, with Hinton Design & Build donating £3,000 of the sum, so a huge thank you must go to them for their support.

People are going above and beyond and doing a fantastic job.

And they do it because they want to do it – they genuinely want to help in this very difficult time.

It is not scoring popularity points or anything like that – it is all about trying to help human beings who are in danger of dying because of this awful virus.

If you can give your little bit then do it, as it will be hugely appreciated.

We dropped off medical visors and other items requested for staff at New Cross, Russells Hall and Walsall Manor this week, via the foundation, and the people there were so grateful. It is worth it, to see how happy they are to receive the donations.

As I say, Nuno, his coaching staff and the players are sticking together because they want this all over sooner rather than later, so they can back out on that Molineux turf. So, again, stay safe everyone and carry on doing your bit.