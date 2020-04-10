Wolves hero Steve Bull delivers the goods for New Cross

The club’s all-time top goalscorer, having also taken supplies to the hospital last week, has dropped off 250 much-needed visors.

They were provided to the Steve Bull Foundation by Cannock-based printing company Kazoo, and Bull said: “We’ve done it the last two weeks.

"Last week it was water and energy bars and now we’ve dropped off 250 visors and more necessities like tea and coffee to keep them going.

“Kazoo kindly donated the visors to the Steve Bull Foundation, doing a brilliant job, and we make sure the staff get what they want. They are all so grateful.”

Kazoo have created thousands of visors for frontline workers – free of charge

Director Simon Talbot, from Hednesford, said: “It hit me when I heard it was a crisis within a crisis and staff in hospitals were desperate for personal protective equipment. I wanted to do something to help.”

