Wolves spirit won’t be broken by virus, says Matt Doherty

Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad have been training individually for the last few weeks, with football suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak.

But even though they are not seeing each other, Wolves’ ‘unique team bond’ is very much still there.

On how the club has dealt with the situation, Doherty told the Express & Star: “They’ve been great through this whole process.

“They’ve got us whatever gym products we might need, they supply food for us if we need food, so they’ve been fantastic.

“There are a few WhatsApp groups – players, players and staff, one for fitness programmes.

“With everything that’s happening, there’s a lot of challenges going around and everybody is nominating each other in the team and commenting on each other’s posts.

“There is a lot of contact still, just as much as if we were seeing each other anyway – if not a little bit more.

“When we left, we were told how we need to keep in contact and keep the unique atmosphere we have, that unique team bond. We’re keeping that team spirit together.”

As the wait for football to return goes on, Wolves’ players have been able to use the pitches at Compton – via an online booking system – for solo running sessions.

And Doherty is grateful to the club for sorting that out.

“I’ve been there a few times. It’s a handy one as you have an hour time-slot and there’s nobody there except you,” he added.

“It’s a 40-minute drive for me, so it gets you out of the house for a bit of time. You get to have proper running as the pitches are still perfect to run on.

"It is quite handy, so fair play to the club for putting that on.”