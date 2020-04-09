Wolves' Oskar Buur aiming to emulate Morgan Gibbs-White and Max Kilman

The young Dane made significant progress before football was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, being awarded a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

But he has still only played two senior games and wants to start catching up playmaker Gibbs-White and centre-half Kilman – players who have also made the move up from the youth ranks under Nuno Espirito Santo.

"Morgan and Max showed the way for me – it's possible for you to do it," said Buur.

"I think the small squad is good for us. We get the feeling that we're close, not too far off it.

"You get the feeling that 'OK, if I'm improving every time, I can be on the bench'.

"It's not impossible – having 30 players in the squad. It's 21, so you get a good feeling.

"You can have the chance if you're good enough."

It has been quite the jump for Buur, from under-23s football to being in and around a team sixth in the Premier League and the last 16 of the Europa League.

But he is focused on making sure he is ready as and when he is needed, and said on the difference between youth and senior football: "Here it's important to win every game you can.

"It's about a lot of things in the 23s. Of course, you don't want to be relegated, but it's different in the first team.

"That's the first-team experience you get, so I'm really pleased to be here."

Buur, although having played twice for the first team, already has a goal and assist to his name.

He opened his account in his debut, getting the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Hull in the Championship in April 2018.

Then in December, he played the full 90 minutes and got the assist as Diogo Jota completed his hat-trick in the 4-0 Europa victory against Besiktas.

"I was just really, really happy to score on my debut, and to help the team," said Buur.

"It was a really good day. It's difficult to describe.

"I was happy that I could help the team get at least a point from that game.

"Then I was really happy to get the chance again, against Besiktas, but this time I wanted to show it was not one lucky game.

"I only played 20 minutes last time, so I wanted to show I could play a full game and it turned out really good. I'm really happy for that."

Nuno recently stated Buur is '100 per cent' integrated into the first team.

And the 22-year-old added: "I'm really happy with how it went already. It is the dream, coming from Denmark, to play in the best league.

"I wanted to be the best I could be. I didn't expect to be in the first team now, but it was one of my goals and I'm really glad it's actually happened.

"It's just about keeping going from there, improving and seeing what the future brings."