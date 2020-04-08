Wolves' Pedro Neto: Cristiano Ronaldo is my inspiration

The 20-year-old Portuguese has turned heads since arriving from Lazio last summer, scoring four goals across all competitions.

And he wants to continue making an impact – once football gets back going – in the Premier League, which he became a huge fan of growing up as he watched Ronaldo starring for Manchester United.

“He’s on a different level. I try to copy him. If we want to be the best, we must copy those who already are,” said Neto.

“I always did extra physical work, but now I do it more completely after setting up a home gym.

“English football is the most captivating in the world. It was my dream as a child. At that time, I watched Ronaldo’s games on television, which was my reference, for Manchester United and I thought I would also like to play in that fabulous league.

“I am proud to be here. I have always worked for this dream.”

When asked about his future goals, Neto – not short of ambition – added: “I’m in a big club that already offers me a lot. I want to continue here, but I intend to take the leap.

“I want to reach top clubs to win titles or compete in the Champions League.

“There is nothing better than competing in the Champions League, the Europa League, the Euros or a World Cup. I want to try everything.”