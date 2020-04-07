Wolves star Matt Doherty desperate to finish season

Football has been suspended for a few weeks already and will not return until ‘it is safe and appropriate to do so’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voiding the season is reportedly what some in the Premier League want, but Doherty – with Wolves sixth in the table, with nine games left – told the Express & Star: “My opinion is that I want to see the games out, of course.

“It might be a different story if we had 20 games left. It would just be impossible then, but with having nine games left, you could get through them pretty quickly.

“My thoughts are that I would rather finish the season as I think there would be too many complications if you were to just end it now.

“There would be too many problems for the league to sort, so the best idea would be to finish at some point.”

Doherty did admit ‘if it’s five months down the line, you might have a different thought process on it’.

Ultimately, though, he does not want Wolves’ results over the past several months to be expunged.

As well as being sixth in the league, they are in the last 16 of the Europa League.

And Doherty added: “We’re on the cusp of another really great season and the possibilities are more than what we had last season – Champions League is a possibility and we’re already in the knockout stages in Europe.

“It was becoming really exciting for us, a real big opportunity that we couldn’t wait for.

“We were looking at the fixtures and couldn’t wait to play the games.

“If we don’t get to finish that, it will leave a sour taste.”