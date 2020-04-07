Wolves crowned FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam champions

Goals from Raul Jimenez and a late strike from Joao Moutinho were enough to see Wolves win the 128-team virtual tournament.

Represented by FIFA pro Flavio (@Fifilza), Wolves were flying the British flag against Dutch outfit Groningen.

Originally priced at 25/1 to win the competition, Wolves defeated Adelaide United, Sligo Rovers, Grimsby, Mansfield Town, FC Sion and Standard Liege before tonight's success.

The tournament, set-up by League Two side Leyton Orient, was planned to fill the void left by professional football following the suspension of sport across the globe - but has since raised more than £57,000 for charity.

The match was streamed live on Twitch with supporters urged to donate to the competition's cause, which is aiming to raise £100,000 for EFL clubs struggling during the coronavirus suspension, as well as the charity Mind and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

