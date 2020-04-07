Diogo Jota: Wolves giving us all the help we need

The 23-year-old and the rest of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad are adhering to tailored training programmes as they all work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Jota & Co miss playing games as normal, he told Record: “The club has helped us in everything.

“Whoever stayed here (in England), the club managed to find a basket with all kinds of food, so we don’t have to go shopping.

“And in the medical area, we were given a kit with everything we need.

“I’m talking about masks, hand sanitiser and everything. The club does everything in their power so that we don’t miss anything.

“And the coaching staff drew up a plan for this first stage, which is said to last until the end of April, but from the looks of it, it will last beyond that.

“We have an individual work plan, with the idea of being as close to our best shape as possible. Basically, we have everything we need.”

Jota is still over here, while his family are back in Portugal. On whether he has found the separation difficult, he said: “Yes, a bit.

“But I knew that if I was in Portugal it might be even more difficult to manage, as I was closer to them and the temptation to have social contacts was greater.

“Being here, that is harder to happen and as much as it costs us, this is what we must do.

“I obviously hope that my family does not receive bad news.

“And I try to pass on to them all the messages that I get from the club – to avoid leaving home, unless it is extremely necessary.

“The goal is for all of us to be together again once this situation ends.”

The break in football has at least allowed Jota to reflect on what he and Wolves have achieved so far this campaign.

Jota has chipped in with 15 goals across all competitions while Wolves are sixth in the Premier League and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

It has been a successful campaign so far, and Jota added: “From the physical part, where Antonio Dias helps us a lot. Then we have a mental coach, Julio Figueroa, who helps us a lot too.

“If we look at the previous season, compared to this one, we see that we have been changing the tactical system a few times, adapting to the opposing teams, taking away from them any chance of breaking our system.

“And with these systems enhancing our qualities, we as players have to adapt and help the team as well as possible.”

Meanwhile, Jota has turned his hand to management during the coronavirus quarantine – with a decade in charge of AFC Telford United.

The Portuguese attacker revealed he has been managing the National League North club on popular video game series Football Manager.