Wolves' Europa League campaign could be abandoned

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin issued the warning yesterday – though did say playing behind closed doors would be a better option than scrapping the season all together.

The Europa League and the Champions League are indefinitely postponed, with the finals of both competitions called off and no new dates allocated due to the escalating Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Uefa remains intent on finishing the campaign and Ceferin welcomes the idea of playing in front of empty stands if measures continue to restrict movement, although conceded that there will have to be cut-off date.

“The fact is that we really don’t know much,” said the president of European football’s governing body. “We are waiting for the development of this terrible situation in the world, and mainly in Europe.

“Football isn’t the same without fans. But it is definitely better to play with fans than without fans.

“The thing is, football is absolutely not the same without spectators. But it is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on TV, which is what the people need and want because it brings positive energy to their homes, than not playing at all. That’s what the people want, that brings positive energy, and it will be July or August. We can’t play it out in September or October.”

Pushed on whether the season could be abandoned totally, Ceferin said: “If the authorities do not allow us to play, then we cannot play.”

Wolves are currently 1-1 with Olympiacos after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played behind closed doors in Greece.