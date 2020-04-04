Steve Bull: Wolves duo show the human side of footballers

Neves, earlier this week, donated £30,000 worth of medical equipment to a hospital back in Portugal, and Campana gave money for food and medicine to those in need in his home country of Ecuador.

It is always nice to see stuff like this as it reinforces the fact that players are caring human beings – not just looking after themselves, but looking after other people.

It shows them in a positive light, so fair play to them, and now it would be good to see them pair and others in the squad do something for people here in Wolverhampton as well.

Wage deferrals are a hot topic at the moment and Premier League clubs are talking to their players about a temporary 30 per cent cut.

And I don’t see any problem with players taking a wage deferral, as there are plenty who could do with support at the moment.

Luckily, Wolves are in a good position and, at the moment, everyone at the club is being paid in full – but I am sure the players will be happy to help in whichever way they can the longer this all goes on.

Wolves players are an honest, down-to-earth bunch and they realise how important the fans are.

Raul Jimenez is one of those and, after saying he is committed to Wolves last week, has pointed out to those saying he is ready for a ‘top-six team’ that Wolves are ‘fighting as equals with everyone else’.

He is right, too. Wolves are sixth in the Premier League and he is got a great chance of winning some silverware at Molineux.

I think he knows where his bread is buttered. Wolves are an amazing club with incredible fans – I can safely say that – and there is no reason for him to leave.

Finally, I have been speaking to lots more fans as part of the Wolves at Home scheme over the past week and it has been fantastic.

I have spoken to quite some lovely supporters, who were just happy to hear another voice on the end of the phone. It has been a privilege to be a part of that and, hopefully, brighten up the day for a few people.

The sun is supposed to be shining this weekend, too, but don’t get carried away. We have just got to stick to this and as long as we do, normal life – and football – will be back.