Wolves' Leonardo Campana 'very well' after testing positive for coronavirus

The 19-year-old, who was signed by the club in January, was diagnosed a couple of weeks ago but is now feeling 'very well'.

And having recovered, he is donating money for food and medical supplies to communities and organisations in need back in his homeland, Ecuador.

Campana said via a video message on his official Instagram account: "A big hug to all Ecuadorians out there.

"I was born in a country where solidarity is always evident, (especially) in very difficult moments, like this one now.

"Two weeks ago I tested positive for covid-19, but today – thanks to God – I'm very well. These are very difficult moments, but together, we will move forward."

Wolves signed Campana, who has four Ecuador caps to his name, on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January, paying a nominal fee to Barcelona SC – in the Ecuadorian top flight – for the 6ft 2in centre forward.

And while football is suspended because of the pandemic, he is now focused on helping people who are struggling back home.

"You can count on my support and my financial contribution via Fundacion Campana (the Campana Foundation), helping various organisations and communities which need our support, to provide food and medicine. Please, stay at home," added Campana.

Campana's donation follows on from Wolves team-mate Ruben Neves, earlier this week, donating almost £30,000 worth of medical equipment – two ventilators – to the intensive care unit at Sao Sebastiao Hospital, in his home city of Santa Maria da Feira in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has revealed he turned down a big-money move to China before arriving at Molineux.

The Mexican was offered £135,000-a-week by an unnamed Chinese Super League club while with Benfica, but told Spanish outlet Marca: "You think about it, but at that moment – as now – my dream has been to succeed here in high competition football."