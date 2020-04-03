The top 30 Wolves players of the Nuno era – 20 to 11

Joe Edwards is going through his 30 best players of the Nuno era – today from 20 down to 11.

Number 20 – Helder Costa

A player with exceptional flair, capable of tying full-backs in knots, Costa was pretty much unplayable on his day for Wolves.

But, while he managed five goals in the Championship as they won the title, those days became few and far between for the winger.

Costa had his moments under Nuno – his one and only Premier League goal sealing a stunning win against Tottenham at Wembley last term.

His best in gold and black, though, was ultimately before Nuno's arrival in the 2016/17 campaign. Still, a joy to watch when at full flow.

Number 19 – Pedro Neto

As Costa left last summer, compatriot and fellow attacker Neto – a relative unknown – was brought in.

His signing, along with Bruno Jordao, appeared a little underwhelming at the time, but what a find the 20-year-old has turned out to be.

He has scored four goals this season and would be on six had the farce that is VAR not cruelly denied him at both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Neto, in a similar manner to Costa at his peak, glides across the pitch. As this season has gone on, he seems to have got tougher as well. Massive potential.

Number 18 – Ivan Cavaleiro

Another who made way as Neto arrived was Cavaleiro, a player who, like Costa, put in some dazzling displays on the wing.

He arguably came alive in fits and starts as well, but his goals were a key part in getting to the top tier.

Cavaleiro chipped in with nine across all competitions, making him the third top scorer that term, and proved himself to be a pretty ruthless finisher during his time in gold and black.

And while his impact faded in the Premier League, he was still a useful option – able to play on either flank or even through the middle as a substitute.

Because of that flexibility, many would not mind him still being at Wolves.

Number 17 – Ruben Vinagre

Vinagre is yet another fantastic young talent on Wolves' books, seemingly set for a fruitful career at both club and international level.

He may not start every week, but he has mostly flourished at left-wing-back.

In the recent win at Spurs, Vinagre displayed his amazing attacking ability as he raced down the flank and sent over a low cross, which caused confusion at the back and allowed Matt Doherty to score.

Yes, the defensive side to his game needs a bit of work, but if he can brush up on that and maintain his prowess going forward, Wolves have a special player on their hands.

Number 16 – Leo Bonatini

The goals, unfortunately, dried up for the Brazilian quite drastically – and that is often what is most remembered by supporters.

But Bonatini, perhaps, does not get enough credit for how brilliant he was during the first half of the Championship season.

Not only did he find the net at a regular rate, but he brought others into play magnificently.

Bonatini seemed to enjoy creating as much as scoring, and while the second half of the term did not go his way, he still finished on 12 goals and six assists.

A superb contribution from a skilful and unselfish player.

Number 15 – Barry Douglas

A dead-ball specialist, Douglas was excellent in the Championship for Wolves.

His wand of a left foot was the source of a whopping 14 assists over the course of the campaign, while the Scottish set-piece supremo also scored an impressive five goals from left-wing back.

He did not make the step up to the top flight and, not the quickest of defenders, may have struggled if he had have done.

But what we know for sure is that his free-kick expertise was of immense use to Wolves in his year at the club.

Number 14 – Ryan Bennett

His winner at Bristol City sparked one of the most rabid celebrations of the Nuno era – mainly from the boss himself who had been sent to the stands.

The centre-half's last-ditch tackle in last season's win against Chelsea at Molineux – the game which really sparked Wolves' term into life – was magnificent, too.

And as well as providing those moments, Bennett, with his shirt tucked in, of course, just defended with great passion and efficiency – and had a handy long throw on him.

All of that from a player who arrived on a free transfer. A top servant.

Number 13 – John Ruddy

Like Douglas and Bennett, Ruddy was instrumental in Championship glory – but unlike those, he is still in the Wolves fold.

He may not play much these days and his contract does expire in the summer, but the former Norwich man has still been a crucial figure in the dressing room.

Back in the second tier, Ruddy kept an outstanding 24 clean sheets, making some out-of-this-world saves along the way.

In the Premier, he has been behind Rui Patricio in the pecking order. You will struggle to find many better second-choice shot-stoppers out there, though.

Number 12 – Leander Dendoncker

A central midfielder and a central defender if needed, the Belgian must be a delight for Nuno to work with.

In the middle of the park, he covers so much ground and passes the ball with care – and at times has come up with long-busting runs to get on the scoresheet.

It took Dendoncker a while to settle in after arriving from Anderlecht, but since coming in he has been a vital cog in the Wolves machine.

Midfield seems to be his more natural position, but he is solid at the back too. A versatile and very energetic footballer.

Number 11 – Jonny Castro Otto

Just missing out on the top 10 is Wolves' pitbull at left-wing-back.

With his small but stocky frame, the Spaniard is truly at home in that role for Nuno – despite being right-footed.

When he first came in, Otto was not all that willing to make his presence felt in the final third.

But while pure defending is still what he does best, you will now often see him linking up with Diogo Jota to good effect.

A warrior with a fair bit of class about him, too.

Come back tomorrow to find out who tops the list.