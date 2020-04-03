No release clause in Raul Jimenez's Wolves contract

The Mexican has scored a mightily impressive 22 goals in 44 games this season and been linked with both Real Madrid and Manchester United over the course of the campaign.

But he recently outlined his commitment to Wolves, saying 'I don’t need to qualify for the Champions League to know I want to stay here', and the news of him not having a release clause is another blow to potential suitors.

Jimenez told Spanish outlet Marca: "They (Wolves) bought me for €40million (a club record £32million last summer), they won't sell me for less.

"There is no release clause, but the clubs (in England), it is different how they are managed."

Wolves are not worried about as fellow attackers Diogo Jota and Adama Traore have also been the subject of such speculation over the past few months.

And Jimenez added: "I see a lot of people talking and saying that 'he's (ready) for a top-six team'.

"Right now we are in sixth place and we are not behind anything of those teams.

"I mean, apart from Liverpool who are way above this season, I think we are fighting as equals with everyone else."