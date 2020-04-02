The top 30 Wolves players of the Nuno era – 30 to 21

Championship glory, a run to the FA Cup semi-finals, and now being in the Europa League last-16 – it has been a thrilling journey under Nuno Espirito Santo.

A whole host of supremely talented footballers have donned gold and black under the Portuguese, and here, Joe Edwards is going through the 30 best players of the Nuno era – starting with numbers 30 to 21.

Number 30 – Will Norris

Now on loan at Paul Lambert's Ipswich, Norris has only played twice in the league for Wolves but served as the cup goalkeeper during the 2017/18 promotion season.

He put in some very solid displays between the sticks during the Carabao Cup run that campaign, too.

In fact, the 26-year-old did not concede a single goal.

Will Norris (AMA)

Only Manchester City were able to beat him, on penalties, as Nuno's lot were finally knocked out of the competition at the last-16 stage.

Number 29 – Roderick Miranda

As Nuno arrived, so did more Portuguese players and one of them was centre-half Miranda, who had served the Wolves chief at Rio Ave.

Tall and decent on the ball, he seemed to have the tools to succeed at Molineux and was a regular during the first few months of the Championship season.

But mistakes crept in and became more frequent until the more battle-hardened Ryan Bennett came in.

Still, Miranda played his part and was more convincing in a Wolves shirt than Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo – not on this list – was earlier this term.

Number 28 – Bright Enobakhare

Still at Wolves but in limbo after an ill-fated loan spell at Wigan and turning down a move to Birmingham, it is easy to forget how many games Enobakhare actually played in the Championship under Nuno.

After all, while a lot of his appearances were off the bench, he was a regular, making 21 league appearances and scoring once.

Bright Enobakhare (AMA)

The Nigerian attacker was raw, but had a handy of turn of pace and genuine ability.

However, the Carabao Cup loss at City summed him up best, causing problems but spurning two golden opportunities. So close, but yet so far.

Number 27 – Daniel Podence

Having arrived in January for £17million, Podence cannot really be any higher on this list as he is yet to have a proper run in the team.

The 5ft 5in forward, though, did at least enjoy a decent full debut in Wolves colours.

While Nuno's pack were below par as they lost the Europa League last-32 second-leg at Espanyol in February – prevailing on aggregate – Podence set up both of Wolves' goals.

We will hopefully see more of him when the football restarts – whenever that is.

Number 26 – Patrick Cutrone

It is a shame things did not work out here for the Italian striker after coming in last summer.

Patrick Cutrone (AMA)

After all, the Wolves faithful took to him straight away – singing about him loving pizza and pasta, and admiring the former AC Milan man's work-rate.

Although he is now back in Italy and, ultimately, did not fit Wolves' style, Cutrone still scored a couple in the Premier League.

Two goals in 291 minutes of football is far from disastrous. He was not the right man, but he was not a flop either.

Number 25 – Alfred N'Diaye

One of the Championship title-winners who goes under the radar, N'Diaye proved to be a very dependable figure over the course of that campaign.

The man who now plies his trade at Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab played 33 times in the league – while on loan from Villarreal – and came up with three goals along the way.

He was not the most entertaining of players, but his willingness to do the ugly stuff often helped Ruben Neves to shine in midfield, and a fair few were surprised he was not snapped up permanently.

Number 24 – Max Kilman

One of the current crop, Kilman's growth – when you sit and think about it for a minute – has been fantastic.

Plucked from non-league Maidenhead, Nuno has been a big believer in the 22-year-old stopper, who has so far repaid that faith.

Max Kilman (AMA)

Kilman has played five times in the Europa this season and not looked out of place, and also started two league games – one of them being an assured showing at table-toppers Liverpool.

A cool head who could go far in the game.

Number 23 – Morgan Gibbs-White

Another youngster who is rated ever so highly by Nuno and his Wolves team-mates is Gibbs-White.

And the Stafford-born academy product clearly has talent, with a cameo against Tottenham and his first Premier League start against Chelsea last term wowing supporters.

Pundits also raved about him, though, and perhaps too much expectation was placed upon him as while he has remained in the first-team fold, he has struggled to live up to those showings.

Injuries have not helped, but Gibbs-White should be on more than one senior goal by now. We'll have to see if he realises his true potential.

Number 22 – Danny Batth

From one player who made his through Wolves' youth set-up to another, Batth proudly served as skipper for several years.

Danny Batth (AMA)

A no-nonsense defender who wore his heart on his sleeve, the 29-year-old from Brierley Hill became less of a presence under Nuno.

He did, though, still make 15 starts in the league and helped keep seven clean sheets as Wolves clinched the crown.

Batth, who was still officially club captain, then lifted the trophy with Conor Coady – the man who donned the armband for most of the season – before leaving the club.

Number 21 – Benik Afobe

After a prolific first spell at Wolves, Afobe was brought back to the club midway through the Championship season – tasked with delivering the goals to help secure promotion.

And he duly obliged. While making more substitute appearances than he did starts, the former Arsenal striker chipped in with six league goals as top spot was secured.

He did not get his chance for Wolves in the Premier League – bizarrely being bought from Bournemouth and almost instantly sold to Stoke – but the cool finisher certainly helped them get there.