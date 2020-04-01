Menu

Advertising

Late Europa League kick-off proves costly for Wolves

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Wolves have been fined nearly £9,000 by Uefa after being blamed for February's Europa League tie at Espanyol kicking off a couple of minutes late.

Nuno's men have been fined £9,000 by Uefa

The Barcelona-based side, meanwhile, were found guilty of 'insufficient segregation' for the last-32 second leg at the RCDE Stadium – but were only given a warning.

Wolves' fine of £8,858 (10,000 Euros) comes after they had previously been warned by Uefa for kicking off late against Slovan Bratislava in the group stage.

Espanyol had not previously been warned about their segregation, so – despite gold and black shirts being dotted around the ground – they have not been handed a fine.

Uefa say the fine 'must be paid within 90 days of communication of this decision'.

Nuno's men lost the game 3-2 in Spain but made it through as they won 6-3 on aggregate.

Wolves have yet to confirm if they will appeal the decision.

Wolves Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Wolves fan turned Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News