Wolves' Matt Doherty: Training at home is a test of mental strength

Doherty and the rest of Nuno Espirito Santo’s stars have all been doing sessions on their own while football is suspended because of the pandemic.

And the 28-year-old Irishman, speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, has stated the situation is unlike anything he has experienced before and cannot even be likened to pre-season.

“It’s difficult as the type of thing we are doing now is even different from what we do in the off-season,” said Doherty.

“In the off-season, you obviously have a return date and you are trying to keep your fitness up. Now, there is no real return date.

“I know they put one out provisionally, but I don’t think anybody thinks that will be abided to.

“It’s difficult. You have to have your own discipline in your mind to do it as there’s nobody baby-sitting you.

“If you don’t do it, that’s on you.

“We have a GPS on, so they can track it. But it’s not easy. It’s more off your own back.”

Wolves are hoping to gain more clarity this week, at least on the Europa League, with Uefa holding a video conference with its 55 member associations tomorrow.

Doherty & Co are currently halfway through a Europa last-16 tie against Olympiacos, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in an empty stadium in Greece.

On working from home, Doherty added: “We all left with a bit of gear to take back, so there are things we can do, but it’s more the motivation part of it.

“You like to have a date when you know you’re going to be back, so you can pace yourself.

"At the moment you’re doing runs, but for what reason? You don’t know when the fitness is going to be needed.”