Conor Coady shares what it is like to be Wolves skipper

The 27-year-old has played a pivotal part in the rise under Nuno Espirito Santo over the past few years.

He has played every minute of Wolves’ last 102 league games and, while football is suspended because of coronavirus, said on his captaincy style: “I am a talker.

“As a captain, I’m not a shouter and bawler, I would never dig people out.

“I’m there to help and try to encourage because I’m the first to look at myself when things aren’t going well. Before a game it’s about trying to motivate and trying to create a bit of an atmosphere.

“All the lads realise how important the Premier League is, and every game is, but it’s important to create a feeling within the dressing room that we’re going to war – that’s the biggest thing now.”

As well as embracing the armband, Coady has also made a seamless transition from midfield to defence.

And he insists his role as the sweeper in the back three is a lot about guiding others.

“For me, it’s important I organise, it’s a big part of my game, in the position I play in,” said Coady.

“It’s something the manager asks of me and anything he asks, I’ll try my best to do. That’s a massive part of how we want to play because I can see the whole game in front of me.

“If I can help someone five or ten per cent, to try and move them into position, play them a pass or pull them back, then it’s important.

“It’s the way my game’s evolved over the last few years, that’s become a massive part of my game.

“The way I talk is a part of how we play, not just how I captain.”

Coady’s job goes beyond what happens on the pitch, though.

Wolves’ multicultural squad includes several Portuguese players, a couple of Spaniards, a Mexican, a Frenchman, a Belgian, a Moroccan and an Irishman.

The skipper recently stated it is the best dressing room he has ever been in – and Coady has been quick to make those who have come in from overseas feel welcome.

In fact, as soon as he knows a signing is confirmed, he will take it upon himself to message them or call them to let them know he is there for them.

“When lads first come in, I think that it’s important that they get a helping hand,” added Coady.

“Obviously, with the news and social media, you know when people are signing.

“As soon as you hear the get-go, I make sure I give them a message or a call, to make sure he knows where I am in case he needs me for anything.

“They ask about the area – settling in, training. It’s important there’s a helping hand, making sure they feel comfortable coming into the club.

“It is tough, but if there’s friendly faces and people you can talk to, it’s important – making sure they don’t think they are coming into the club alone.”