Spain boss ‘delighted’ with Wolves winger Adama Traore
Wolves winger Adama Traore is being monitored very closely by Spain, boss Luis Enrique has revealed.
The 24-year-old speedster has played for them at various youth levels but is yet to gain a senior cap.
Traore was called up earlier this season and had to pull out through injury.
He could make his debut for them once football restarts, though, as Enrique said: “We have known him very well for many years.
"When we were at Barcelona, he was in our plans. He has evolved a lot.
“He’s a very interesting player. We are delighted with his performances.”
Former Villa man Traore also qualifies for Mali via his parents and has been of interest to them.
