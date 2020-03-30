Spain boss ‘delighted’ with Wolves winger Adama Traore

The 24-year-old speedster has played for them at various youth levels but is yet to gain a senior cap.

Traore was called up earlier this season and had to pull out through injury.

He could make his debut for them once football restarts, though, as Enrique said: “We have known him very well for many years.

"When we were at Barcelona, he was in our plans. He has evolved a lot.

“He’s a very interesting player. We are delighted with his performances.”

Former Villa man Traore also qualifies for Mali via his parents and has been of interest to them.