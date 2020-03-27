Wolves and West Brom not planning on wage cuts

It is understood Villa also intend to carry on paying their playing staff as normal during the pandemic.

A meeting to discuss the impact of suspending professional football between the PFA, Premier League and EFL will take place today.

Cost-cutting measures are understood to be under consideration for some in the top flight, with football not due to resume until April 30 at the earliest.

But such plans are not in the pipeline for Wolves, who are currently sixth in the top flight, and Albion – chasing promotion to the Premier.

Villa are not believed to be considering cutting down on costs either.

Staff at the Baggies’ promotion rivals Leeds have volunteered for a wage deferral.

Players, management and senior staff have made the move so all non-football staff can be paid during the shutdown.

The move will mean 272 full-time staff can be paid by the Elland Road club, who say the virus is set to cost them ‘several million pounds’ every month.

Also in the second tier, Birmingham have asked their players who earn more than £6,000 a week to have 50 per cent of their wages cut for the next four months. The Blues squad will then be paid back in stages once the league campaign resumes. Skipper Harlee Dean has confirmed he has accepted.