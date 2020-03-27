Lone Wolves are doing their bit in isolation

Nuno Espirito Santo’s stars have each been given specific programmes to follow at home while staying in touch via WhatsApp during the coronavirus crisis.

And while having to train alone – with football suspended – is not ideal, they all appear to have adjusted to the regime pretty well.

Jota, who was in rich goalscoring form for Wolves before the break in the season, posted a video on social media of one of his workouts.

Starting with a series of squats, the Portuguese then goes on to do a variety of stretches and press-ups – his dog watching on from the comfort of the sofa.

The 23-year-old forward also wrote: “Strange moment for everyone.

“We need to stick together but now together it’s just mentally because we must protect ourselves and mainly the people that need to go work and take care of others. Stay home. Stay safe. Be patient.”

Compatriot and fellow attacker Pedro Neto has also been busy, sharing footage of some of his drills.

The 20-year-old winger has been dribbling through cones on his driveway and then shooting at targets – pop-up goals on some of the videos and then diamond patterns in the brickwork on the wall in others.

Morgan Gibbs-White is another who has documented one of his sessions.

The midfielder, from Stafford, begins with an exercise ball and does some volleys in the garden before finishing at speed on the exercise bike.

“Please stay at home and only go out if it is completely necessary,” wrote Gibbs-White.

“Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS. They stay at work for us – let’s stay at home for them.”

The players have been advised to cook their own meals while in isolation.

And if sessions at home are not proving rigorous enough, they can book individual running sessions at the Compton training ground.

Wing-back Vinagre has used this testing time to show off his skills and has encouraged supporters to do the same.

He posted a video on his Instagram account displaying impressive close control and confident kick-ups.

Vinagre urged fans to then tag him in their skill videos, and he has been sharing the best of them on his official account, which has almost 50,000 followers.

Joao Moutinho, Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez have also been posting regular workout videos, so while Nuno’s lot would all love to be back out on the pitch soon, they are making training from their homes work.