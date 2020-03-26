Wolves understood to be part of bid to stop Man City playing in Europe

City have been banned from the competition for two years because of 'serious breaches' of Financial Fair Play rules.

However, they plan to appeal the UEFA sanction, and with the coronavirus outbreak, the hearing has been delayed.

If it cannot be heard in time for next season, City's ban could be pushed back by 12 months.

But, according to the Daily Mail, Wolves are among a group of teams who have submitted a joint application to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to prevent Pep Guardiola's side from playing in Europe while the appeal is ongoing.

Wolves are said to have been joined by Liverpool, Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Burnley in the bid.

City themselves and Sheffield United are the only top-10 clubs not to join the effort.

Wolves and the rest of the group are thought to have written separately to the same law firm, which has then sent an application backed by each club to CAS.

City, who were also fined £25million by UEFA, are yet to request their punishment is held off while the appeal is heard.

The appeal and the coronavirus crisis, though, have raised concerns the case will be delayed and City allowed to enter next season's competition.

If City's ban is upheld, whoever finishes fifth in the top flight will benefit and get into the Champions League.

Wolves, with football suspended because of the pandemic, are sixth in the table – two points off fifth-placed Man United.