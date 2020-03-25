Wolves and West Brom united in bid to lift fans’ morale

The coronavirus pandemic means everyone in the UK is adjusting to a new way of life with people only allowed out of their homes for essential journeys.

But with charities struggling to cope and with spirits across the country low, West Midlands football clubs are doing what they can to lift the mood.

Wolves fans could receive a call from a club legend as part of a new initiative to boost morale.

The Wolves at Home scheme will see former players including Steve Bull, John Richards and Kenny Hibbitt, make 2,000 calls over the next fortnight, starting with the club’s oldest season ticket holders.

In addition to reliving some great memories of the past, each supporter will be offered the opportunity of assistance with groceries and prescription collections if they’re without friends and family support, while also being given the advice to self-isolate.

Richards said: “We understand how our older supporters could be feeling very lonely at this time - no football, worrying news stories and self-isolation is making all of us anxious.

“I’m very happy to get behind the Wolves at Home scheme and I’m really looking forward to reliving some fun tales with fans over the coming days.”

Wolves have already donated thousands of pieces of protective equipment to health teams in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Albion too will be making phone calls to season ticket holders while the club has also turned its attention to supplying food to those in need.

The Baggies have identified 1,800 season ticket holders over 70.

A team of 60 staff from the Albion Foundation are making calls to them to make sure they are okay.

The club has also put together 150 food parcels that have been distributed between NHS workers, food banks, special schools and elderly people in need.

Inside each parcel are essential items such as bread, butter, milk, pasta, rice and toilet roll.

Supplying people in need with food supplies was the idea of club chef Sean Byrne.

The food items have been distributed with the help of the Albion Foundation and the Baggies are now continuing to work with their suppliers to do more.

Yesterday they struck up a partnership with Macdonald Hotels - which own a number of luxury resorts in England including the Burlington in Birmingham.

The company has donated more food to Albion which the club will help distribute.

The Baggies have also contacted Sandwell Council to see if they can help vulnerable people in any way.