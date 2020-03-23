Conor Coady there for Wolves teammates during coronavirus shut down

Players and staff will be away from Compton Park for at least the next two weeks after Wolves opted to postpone group training sessions, with the Premier League not set to resume until at least the end of April.

But even though he is currently apart from his team-mates, Coady insists his responsibility as captain remains the same.

He said: “I think in terms of being a captain, I will never ever change what I do. I will always be there to speak to the lads if they need to ask me a question or know where to come. They know straight away they can ask me whatever they want.

"But I'm also there to be that little bit of a bridge in terms of whether the manager or people at the higher end of the club want to get things to the boys, so they know they can come through me as well.

"I just think it is important to be open, honest and make sure you are in the middle of things.

"I am there to pass on messages to whoever I have to."

Wolves players have been given individual training programmes and are in daily contact with coaching staff via phone and WhatsApp, with access to any support they might require.

Coady, currently at home with his family, has been impressed with how the club have dealt with an unprecedented set of circumstances.

Advertising

Wolves were one of the last Premier League teams to play a competitive fixture after their Europa League tie at Olympiacos went ahead behind closed doors.

Coady said: "I think the good thing is that the people at our club and the people at the top end of our club have been very clear about what they have wanted to do in the last few weeks.

“I am watching Sky and different things, trying to keep up with old games.

“It is tough with no matches because that is what we are used to. It’s tough but the kids are keeping me going and my wife is keeping me going too.”