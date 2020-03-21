Wolves shut down training sessions and go virtual

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo had ideally wanted to keep his squad together after the season was placed on hold due to the pandemic.

But Thursday’s decision to extend the suspension of the Premier League through to at least the end of next month allowed Wolves greater clarity on how to proceed.

A session planned for yesterday morning was scrapped, with the squad instead holding a meeting at Compton Park to discuss the weeks ahead.

Players have been given individual training programmes and will be kept informed of the latest developments via WhatsApp.

It is possible Wolves will not reconvene at Compton until early next month, having become one of the last Premier League clubs to take the decision to suspend group sessions. The vast majority of the club’s non-playing staff had already been ordered to work from home.

Thursday’s Premier League meeting saw all 20 top-flight clubs commit to trying to complete the current season, motivated in part by the threat of £762million in lost broadcast revenue should the campaign need to be curtailed early.

Talks remain ongoing as to exactly how that can be achieved, with the growing possibility the Premier League may restart behind closed doors.

Wolves are also keeping an eye on developments at Uefa, who have set up a working party to discuss the best way of completing the Europa League.

But with the focus of most of the continent now firmly on dealing with the pandemic, no decision is expected in the near future.