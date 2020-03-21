Steve Bull: No rush to get Wolves games in

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably climbing the walls by now – but we have to do what the experts and government are telling us.

Hopefully if we all take the advice they’re giving out we can get past this current situation as soon as we can.

Football is obviously important, but sometimes times like these will put it into perspective.

The players will be feeling the situation pretty keenly; footballers are creatures of habit and they like to have a routine of training and preparing for matches.

The lads at Wolves are all really professional so I’ve no doubt they’ll be doing all the right things in term of what they’re eating and keeping up their fitness and training at home.

What the staff will be doing is trying to make sure the lads are at a level where they will be ready to go as soon as possible when we get the green light to start the Premier League fixtures again.

We all hope that’s sooner rather than later but I would rather we know we had got through this coronavirus crisis properly first before we start than take any risks.

I think the FA have done the right thing by saying they will do everything they can to complete the current season.

It’s the only fair way to do it. Liverpool have run away with the league, but they should be allowed to win it on the pitch. And at the other end, teams fighting against relegation should decide their fate on the turf as well.

Nobody wants to see lawyers getting involved if one club thinks they shouldn’t be going down or sides from the Championship have to fight through the courts to get up into the Premier League.

Wolves too should be given the chance to fight for a possible spot in the Champions League.

This could be an amazing season for us and it’s only right and proper that we should get the chance to finish it off.

Stay safe everyone!