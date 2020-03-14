Wolves shut down Molineux due to coronavirus

The club announced on Saturday that Molineux will be fully closed from Sunday until at least April 4.

This includes the club shop, museum and tours, ticket office, and conference and event facilities.

All Wolves staff affected by the decision will be paid in full throughout the closure, the club said.

"The ongoing protection of our employees and fans during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak is our number one priority, and we hope our supporters understand our decision at such a critical time," Wolves said in a statement.

"The period of closure will be reviewed regularly and communicated with supporters via wolves.co.uk and @WolvesHelp on Twitter, and we will continue to offer online or phone services where possible."

The club added that the Wolves Megastore would be back open "at the earliest appropriate time" and that in the meantime online sales will continue but without the option to click-and-collect.

Fans will be told when tours will restart and the museum will reopen via the club website and social media channels.

The closure also means all Wolves Foundation activities at Molineux and the Foundation Arena are postponed until further notice, although teams will be going into schools and colleges while they area open.

Advertising

Although all ticket sales have been postponed and the ticket office will be closed from Sunday, queries will still be answered online or by phone during office hours

Tickets for postponed matches are still valid but supporters can apply for a refund by phone or email.

The club said anyone due to be holding an event at the ground would be contacted and given the chance to reschedule where possible.

The news came after a second person died in Wolverhampton having tested positive for coronavirus and the total UK death toll rose to 21.

Most major sporting events have been postponed or cancelled due to the virus, which more than 1,000 people have contracted in the UK.