Conor Coady: Olympiacos clash was like being back in the youth team

The last-16 first leg tie was played behind closed doors at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday on the orders of the Greek government in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolves returned home with a 1-1 draw and an important away goal thanks to Pedro Neto’s 67th-minute strike, after Youssef El Arabi had fired the home side in front.

Olympiacos had seen Ruben Semedo sent-off in the first-half and Coady said: “it was strange, not many of us had (played behind closed doors) before. You can hear everything and everyone. It was like going back to reserve team days and under-18 days.

“We embraced it and took it on. People might think it was easy after they go down to 10 men but they are a top team and made it difficult.”

The absence of supporters was only one strange aspect of a fixture Wolves had requested be postponed after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wolves must now wait to learn when the second leg will be played after UEFA yesterday decided to suspend the Europa League.

Coady claimed Wolves players had been able to block out the noise and focus on the task in hand.

He said: “We were always going to do that. We have a very demanding manager and a fantastic set of lads. “It was a massive game for us and I think a lot of people on the outside forgot how big the game was because of all the distractions. It was a huge game for the club and a huge tie.

“We wanted to go and push and try to get a winner. But if you look at us coming here to a tough place – they are a really good side – we got the away goal and it was important.

“When you come to places like this and you give them chances they are going to take them. We are disappointed with that because we were trying to push. We wanted the win, but we will take the draw.”