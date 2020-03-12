Wolves' Europa League tie with Olympiacos hit by fresh coronavirus doubt

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are scheduled to play the first leg of the last-16 tie in Athens on Thursday night.

But the match may now be postponed just hours before kick off as the impact on sport of the coronavirus continues to gather pace.

Wolves had already requested the fixture to be called off earlier in the week, after it emerged Olympiacos owner Evangelos Maranakis had contracted the virus.

Nuno and his side flew out to Greece yesterday ahead of the tie (Image: AMA)

UEFA rejected that appeal but the match may now be off in any case with the governing body considering an immediate suspension of both the Champions League and Europa League.

Early on Thursday afternoon Wolves were still waiting for news.

Wolves' Europa League tie at Olympiacos could be in doubt over coronavirus fears (Image: AMA)

Nuno and his players have visited the Karaiskakis Stadium ahead of the match after travelling to Greece on Wednesday.

The match was already ordered to be played behind closed door, though dozens of Wolves fans who had tickets for the match have travelled to Athens in any case.

The sporting world has already been rocked by the outbreak.

La Liga fixtures have already been put on hold by Spanish footballing authorities.

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, home of Olympiacos FC

And the NBA season along with the Indian Wells tournament, one of biggest and most prestigious outside of the Grand Slams, have also been postponed.

Today the McLaren F1 team pulled out of this weekend's season opening Australian Grand Prix throwing the event into doubt.

As yet the Premier League and EFL have resisted calls for fixtures to be postponed.

A further update is due from the Government over the next stage of fighting the coronavirus outbreak.