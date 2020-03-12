Vision for Wolves' Molineux at heart of Wolverhampton 'Football Quarter'

Molineux could see its capacity increased to up to 55,000 under plans to create a new ‘Football Quarter’ in Wolverhampton.

Council leaders are inviting leading architects to submit designs for a complete overhaul of the iconic stadium, which they want to serve as the centre-piece of a £4 billion vision for the city.

They want to increase capacity from its current level of 31,700 to between 45,000-55,000, with the stadium used “year round” for events including concerts.

It follows talks between the council, Wolves, and the city’s university, who are joining forces to spearhead a transformation of the area around Molineux that will cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

As part of the plans Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield said he wants to see up to four new “top level” hotels in the city centre, one of which could be located on the car park of the old Carillion site next to Molineux.

He said: “We have a working group together involving Jeff Shi and Geoff Layer from the university.

Talks are under way for an overhaul of Molineux

"The new stadium is a key part of our major regeneration plans, and whether it holds 45, 50, or 55,000, we are confident it can be filled.

"We want to see it used seven days a week.”

He added: “Wolves have been a major success story for the city.

Could the revamped Molineux look like this artist impression from 2019

"Fosun has made it clear it is here to stay and we all believe the club can continue to grow.

"But this is about more than just the stadium, it’s about creating a Football Quarter that can provide a boost for the whole city. “

Mr Brookfield says he wants to see the plans come to fruition over the next five years, with the first new hotel opening within two years.

The plans for Molineux could come to fruition within five years

Wolves’ continued success under Fosun has seen demand rocket, with season ticket sales currently capped at 22,500 and a waiting list of around 10,000.

The club has been looking into redeveloping Molineux for a decade, with a plan to install temporary seating in the corner between the Steve Bull and South Bank stands said to be under consideration.

It comes after the city’s Westside leisure development was finally given the go ahead, after Odeon was confirmed.