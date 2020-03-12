Nuno: Wolves fully focused on game despite controversy

Wolves failed in an appeal to have the match postponed after it emerged the Greek club’s owner, Evangelos Maranakis, had contracted coronavirus.

Nuno, who was vocal in his belief the game should be called off, admits the circumstances are a long way from what the club would have wanted, with supporters also barred from entering the Karaiskaki Stadium. But he insists Wolves are also ready to play.

Nuno said: “We are focused and we are ready. Let’s go and compete.

“It’s not what we wanted, we want to compete in a normal environment with a tough crowd that Olympiacos has - this is the way we love to compete.

“But the circumstances are that and it’s up to us to focus and compete well in the game.

“I think I’ve already made my point, I think it doesn’t make sense to play behind closed doors, but it’s reality and we have to prepare ourselves.”

Wolves flew out to Athens yesterday afternoon having spent the morning training at Compton Park. The club obtained special dispensation from UEFA to cancel Nuno’s formal pre-match press conference in the Greek capital.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in the Greek top flight this season and knocked out Arsenal in the previous round.

Nuno said: “It is going to be tough. The proof is the previous tie they had, we’ve been analysing and it’s a very good team; quality players, a good manager that I know, and it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be very tough.”

The presence of Daniel Podence in the Wolves squad adds another layer of intrigue to the tie.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (centre) and team-mates during the training session

Podence joined Wolves from Olympiacos for £16.6million in January and though he is unlikely to start, he has proved a useful source of information on his former club.

“We’ve spoken to Daniel (Podence) who knows quite a bit about them,” explained skipper Conor Coady. “He’s told us quite a bit which is good.

“He’s obviously had a good career there and speaks very highly of Olympiacos and the people involved with them as well.

“We’ve watched their games; we’ve looked at their games and how we can try and take advantage of what they do and how they play.

“It’s important we go there with the right mentality and with our own way of playing because that’s what we do every single game and it will never change.”

Nuno, meanwhile, paid tribute to those supporters who have still travelled to Greece despite not being able to attend the match.

“We are very thankful,” he said. “We want them to be safe and try to enjoy the journey. But mainly to be safe. We appreciate it, and then when we come back, we can be reunited again and celebrate together.”