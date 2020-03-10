Wolves hoping to avoid Adama Traore shoulder surgery

The boss has revealed the club are exploring a number of options in a bid to keep the Spanish speedster on the pitch for the rest of the season.

Traore has dislocated his right shoulder three times in his last 17 appearances, the most recent occasion being in the 3-2 win at Tottenham earlier this month.

Surgery remains a possible long-term solution for the 24-year-old, who suffered a full dislocation of the shoulder during his time at Middlesbrough.

But Nuno remains optimistic another solution can be found, explaining: “There are solutions for this injury before an operation. That is what we will try to avoid.

“There are things our doctor (Matt Perry) is doing to avoid the final situation.”

Nuno admits there is little he can do to prevent opponents targeting the shoulder in a bid to slow the winger down.

“You cannot avoid that,” he said. “What you have to do is for him to not have a weak spot.”