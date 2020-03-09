Wolves skipper Conor Coady: Brighton draw a reminder every point is hard won

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side missed the chance to exert further pressure on their rivals in the race for a top four finish after being held to a 0-0 draw by the lowly Seagulls in a low-key affair at Molineux.

The fixture was the first of four straight against teams in the top flight’s bottom six for Wolves, who are now preparing for Thursday night’s Europa League tie at Olympiacos.

Coady said: “To get a point in this league is tough, it really is. We’ll take Saturday’s and move on.

“There are going to be twists and turns every single week. It’s the best division in the world and it happens.

“We make sure we take it one game at a time and prepare for each one because you come up against top, top teams.”

He continued: “The manager said before the game Brighton’s league position doesn’t represent what they are. They’re a really good team.

“It was something we had to be prepared for and a point was fair in the end. We wanted more, but if you’re not going to win, then don’t lose.”

Wolves would have gone fourth in the Premier League, at least for a few hours, had they beat Brighton by two or more goals. But Coady insisted that had not been a distraction for players.

“I didn’t even know that, to be honest,” he said. “It’s something, honest to God, we don’t speak about.

“We didn’t say: ‘We need to win by two to put us here in the league’. We are where we are and it’s important we keep on building, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s always one game at a time. We’ve done it for three years and it’s something that’s brought us success.

“It’s something that helps us each and every day to prepare right and make sure we’re focused on the game at hand.

“It’s worked for us so that will never ever stop now. It’s something the manager reiterates every single day and the next one is Thursday night which is a great game for everyone.”