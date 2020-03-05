Thankful Oskar Buur thrilled at big Wolves chance

The 21-year-old, from Denmark, signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal last week and has been included in several squads as of late.

Nuno recently insisted he is ‘100 per cent’ a first-team member, and Buur said on the Wolves chief: “I’ve found it really good.

“If you work hard and he can see you can play football, he will give you the chance – if you deserve it, of course.

“Then, you just have to take it and anything can happen.

“I think it’s really good, and for those younger than me as you can see he’s not just picking the older players with the experience.

“He’s taking the players that can play football and if he thinks you’re good enough, you’ll get the chance.

“You just have to take it and improve from there, and keeping working hard.

“If you show you’re good enough, he’s not afraid to take a chance on you. I think that’s good.”

Buur had to bide his time, with a start against Besiktas in the Europa League in December coming a long while after his previous senior appearance – scoring in a 2-2 draw with Hull on the way to winning the Championship title.

But he would not have had it any other way, and is also grateful for the welcome he has received from the more experienced players in the squad.

“I think they’ve helped a lot. Before the Besiktas game, they were helping me and talking to me all the time, telling me what to do,” added Buur.

“They’ve helped me on the pitch and outside, so I can relax and do what I can do.”