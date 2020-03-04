Henri Camara clicked here and in Athens – Wolves' Where Are They Now?

Henri Camara was voted player of the year by the gold and black faithful in the 2003/04 term and, while he did not play for Wolves’ last-16 opponents, went on to spend the best part of a decade in Greece.

And now, following a 20-year career in which he became Senegal’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, he has ‘moved away from football’.

Camara did not have the longest spell at Wolves – and his Molineux exit was fairly acrimonious – but he was certainly a bright spot under Dave Jones, in a season which ended in relegation from the Premier League.

Bought for £1.7million from French side Sedan, he often simultaneously entertained and frustrated supporters.

However, he was able to come up with some crackers and – while erratic – ended the campaign as the top scorer in the league, with seven.

Perhaps his most memorable old gold goal was against Leicester, when Wolves miraculously fought back from three down to win 4-3 – poking home from close range to seal an incredible triumph.

Jones said of the lively Camara in March 2004: “As far as we’re concerned, Henri is a big player for us for the future and will be staying.

“What he has to do is make sure he is careful he doesn’t get too ‘Billy Big-time’. We don’t want him thinking he is Roy of the Rovers now that the goals are flowing and the fans are singing his name.

Advertising

“He is an exciting player and we have to keep him if we want to keep progressing and building and that’s what we’re determined to do.

“Henri deserves credit for the way he has developed this season, but so do the coaches who have put the work in with him.”

Jones’s words, though, did not ring true as Camara went on strike after Wolves dropped to the Championship. He was eventually sold to Wigan for £3m after loans at Celtic and Southampton.

Camara did pretty well for the Latics, scoring 20 goals in 69 games, before spells at West Ham, Stoke and Sheffield United.

Advertising

Then in the summer of 2010, his Greek adventure began.

And what started as a one-year deal with Athens-based Atromitos turned out to be several years in the country for the Senegalese striker, taking in a few clubs along the way.

He scored four in 35 there, and then spent three seasons with Panetolikos (29 in 107).

Three in 15 came with Kalloni, one in nine for Lamia and none in seven back at Panetolikos.

Camara’s final three clubs – Apollon Smyrni, Ionikos and Fostiras – were in Athens, finally retiring at the age of 41.

He seems quite away from football, at least for now, as well.

He is active on social media, especially on Instagram, and was quick to rubbish rumours of him joining the Senegal coaching set-up at the back end of last year.

Camara said: “These are just rumours. And, frankly, that does not interest me.

“If the federation offers me this position, I will decline, since I am not interested at all.

“I am quiet in my corner and I try to do my business properly.

“I have moved away from football and I am not ready to return.”

Camara, it would appear, is enjoying what life has to offer following a unique, but successful playing career.